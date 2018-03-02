A man who admitted to sexual encounters with an underage girl over a number of years was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

Joseph Gordon MacRoberts, 43, had pleaded guilty to sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

According to facts presented in court in January, MacRoberts had sexual intercourse with the girl and had her perform oral sex on him. He also supplied her with marijuana and cigarettes during the incidents.

The victim was under 18 at the time of the offences so the court has ordered her name not be published. She is now an adult and was present in court Friday, along with friends and family, as Justice Terri MacPherson handed down the sentence.

MacPherson spoke directly to the woman at the conclusion of her remarks.

"I don't see a victim," MacPherson said. "I see a strong, brave young person who has been through hell and is now getting her life back together. Keep it up."

The woman had previously told court she was living with PTSD as a result of what she'd been through.

Some in the courtroom wept and shared hugs after the judge finished speaking.

The judge ordered MacRoberts' name to remain on the national sex offender registry for life.