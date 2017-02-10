Whether you enjoy concerts, shopping or painting — there's something for everyone to do this Valentine's weekend whether part of a couple or not.

1. Palentine's Market

The Fox Loft at 183 Euston Street in Charlottetown is having what they're calling a Palentine's Market Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

"Chat with our artists and celebrate friendship, romance and self love!" invites their Facebook page.

For sale: Nurturing Essence raw chocolate by Katlin Doyle, soy wax and essential oil candles from Sydney White, handmade patches, pins, prints and apparel from Modern Goblin, Little Works art by Julie-Lynn Zahavich and vintage items from Loved Once More. There will also be tarot love readings for $10 from events by shar.

2. Thriftspotting Pop-Up Flea Market

There will likely be lots of vinyl on tables at the Thriftspotting pop-up flea market Saturday. (Shutterstock / tomertu)

Those involved in the P.E.I. Facebook group Thriftspotting — many of them style-savvy millennials — will come together Saturday at the Central Christian Church on Kent St. in Charlottetown for a pop-up flea market.

It goes from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature vendors who are avid local thrift shoppers selling their finds, including vintage clothing and accessories, antiques and collectibles, housewares and of course, vinyl records.

There will be coffee and cookies by Receiver Coffee. Admission is $2 or a non-perishable item for the food bank. More info on the event's Facebook page.

3. Valentine's Cabaret at the Mack

Rawlins Cross alum Joey Kitson will join Catherine O'Brien for a night of romantic classics at The Mack on Valentine's Day. (Submitted by Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Joey Kitson and Catherine O'Brien reunite for an intimate evening of jazz and romance at The Mack Feb. 14 at 7:30.

The pair, with backing from Don Fraser on piano, Alan White on drums and Deryl Gallant on bass will play two sets of ballads, blues and jazz classics like Fly Me to the Moon.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online by phone or at the Confederation Centre's box office. The venue has a licensed bar.

4. Heartbreak Hotel

Island musicians Nick Doneff, Catherine MacLellan and Dennis Ellsworth will perform in a songwriter's circle format on Valentine's Day evening at the Delta as guests enjoy a three-course meal.

The evening starts at 7 p.m. and is called Heartbreak Hotel, even though the three plan to sing happy, romantic songs.

Tickets are $83 each and can be purchased online at Ticketpro.

5. Painting for Couples

East Coast Art Party is holding several Valentine-themed events that will involve partygoers recreating this painting. (East Coast Art Party/Facebook)

East Coast Art Party is hosting a several Valentine's painting parties, some of which have already sold out.

You may still be able to snag a ticket to the event at Red Shores Summerside Monday Feb. 13 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. and at the Old Triangle in Charlottetown the evening after Valentine's Day from 6:30 to 9:30.

The events are ones you've likely spotted lately on social media, in which partygoers are given a blank canvas and are guided in recreating a work of art — in these cases, a heart-shaped tree. The evening is for adults as alcohol is served, and music enjoyed.

The Summerside party has an interesting twist — couples will each re-create half of the artwork and when the two canvases are hung side by side they'll create a unique whole! The event is not limited to couples, however — singles can create their own paintings too.

Tickets are $29. More on East Coast Art Party's Facebook page.