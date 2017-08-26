With summer nearly done make sure you get out and enjoy some of the events happening around the Island this weekend.

Art in the open

The March of Crows leaves the Schurman Family Studio at 7:45 p.m. and makes its way to Victoria Park. (Art in the Open/ Facebook)

The 7th annual Art in the Open festival will take place from 4 p.m. until midnight on August 26.

There are a variety of musical and acting performances as well as art installations at different locations throughout Charlottetown.

The Carnival en Promenade at Victoria Park starts at 4 p.m. with workshops, followed by a performance at 5:15 p.m.

This gives participants a chance to explore what it means to be Canadian through dance, music and art.

The March of the Crows is set to leave the Schurman Family Studio at 7:45 p.m., and people are encouraged to make their own crow costumes for the walk from the studio to Victoria Park.

Go to the event website for a full schedule of events.

Provincial Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair

Plowing contests are just one part of the Provincial Plowing Match and Agriculture Fair in Dundas, P.E.I. (Facebook)

The Provincial Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair in Dundas, P.E.I., continues through to Sunday with a bevy of great events and activities.

All weekend plowing with antique tractors and horse and oxen, children's entertainment, food demonstrations and agricultural awareness displays will be on hand.

On Friday the Queen of the Furrows will be crowned, the midway opens, the light horse and pony show and a ceilidh are all happening.

Saturday and Sunday both feature animal shows, and competitions as well as a dance on Saturday night, and a gospel concert and the Hearts N' Hooves trick riding show on Sunday.

River Festival and Duck Race

A rubber duck race is part of the River Festival being put on by the Wheatley River Improvement Group. (Shutterstock/Eo naya)

The Wheatley River Improvement Group is holding a river festival and duck race at Rackham's Community Pond on Saturday.

There will be a barbecue starting at noon with a scavenger hunt and children's activities, followed by a duck race that starts at 1 p.m.

Rubber ducks are released into the pond and race to the Wheatley River Bridge with prizes awarded to those holding tickets with the first three ducks that cross the finish line.

The Great Trail

People across the Island will be taking to the Confederation Trail to cycle, run or walk in events all over P.E.I. (Submitted by Cynthia King)

On Saturday, celebrations will take place around the Island along the Confederation Trail and across the country along the The Great Trail.

In Kensington, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., participants will have a chance to explore the Confederation Trail, take part in a scavenger hunt, and enjoy live entertainment and snacks at the Kensington Train Station Gazebo.

In Winsloe the fun starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Winsloe Lions Club where everyone will meet before walking or biking the trail. Afterwards participants will meet back at the Lions Club for food and live entertainment.

In Alberton, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.with a walk, run or cycle along the trail. There will be two daytime performances by Joey Doucette and Kirk Bernard and Johnny Oliver and Dakota Oliver will perform in the evening.

Lennox Island Powwow

This weekend the 17th annual Lennox Island Powwow is happening. (CBC)

The 17th annual Lennox Island Powwow takes place this weekend starting with breakfast served on the powwow grounds from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Dancer and drummer registration runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., leading up to the Grand Entry at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, supper will be served on the grounds at 5 p.m., followed by the retiring of the flags at 6 p.m., merchandise bingo at 7 p.m. and a hand drum competition at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, a feast will be served at 4 p.m., followed by a give away ceremony and the Grand Exit.