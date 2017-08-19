There are plenty of fun events around the Island going on this weekend.

Here's a sampling of a few things to do.

1. Kensington Harvest Festival

The Kensington Harvest Festival kicked off on Friday and wraps up on Monday.

Saturday starts with a Shriner's pancake breakfast at the Kensington Legion and a 25km foot race.

The Bell Aliant Mammoth Street Parade starts at 2 p.m.

Family Day at Community Gardens Arena runs from 3-6 p.m. and features indoor mini-golf, bounce houses and a petting zoo, and ice cream and a community BBQ. Admission is $2 per person or $5 for families.

On Sunday Kensington Firemen's Beach Volleyball at the Fire hall runs all day from 9am. Harness racing starts at 1pm at the Kensington race track, and the Harvest Festival Golf Tournament at Eagles Glenn Golf Course starts at 1.

2. Repair Cafe

After a successful Fix It Fair that was put on by the City of Charlottetown in March the Repair Cafe is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the P.E.I. Farm Centre.

The Fix It Fair in March was enough of a success that the Repair Cafe is taking place Saturday at the Farm Centre. (Charlottetown Tool Library/Facebook)

Organizers are hoping this won't be a one-time event.

If you have something that needs to be fixed and want to learn how to do the work, bring it in to the Repair Cafe.

3. Gold Cup and Saucer Race

The 58th running of the Gold Cup and Saucer race will take place on Saturday night.

Nine days of racing culminates in the biggest race of the week.

Last year's winner YS Lotus will be defending his title at this weekend's race. (Frankie L/Standardbred Canada)

Catch the race live at Red Shores at Charlottetown Driving Park just before midnight.

Admission is free for people over 19 years of age at any Old Home Week gate.

4. Open Stage at Historic St. Mary's

Historic St. Mary's in Indian River is hosting its first open stage event on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

The event gives musicians the opportunity to perform one or two selections in the space.

The first annual open stage event at Historic St. Mary's takes place on Sunday. (Indian River Festival/Facebook)

A piano will be provided but people are encouraged to bring their own instruments to play as well.

5. Blueberry Social

The 40th annual Blueberry Social is happening Sunday on the grounds of the historic Yeo House from 1:30-4:30.

Get some blueberry pie and ice cream to go along with the children's games and activities.

The 40th annual Blueberry Social takes place Sunday at the Historic Yeo House. (CBC)

Entertainment will be provided by Ceildh Brae.

Pies will be for sale at the end of the event.