Another week of summer means another weekend of fun on Prince Edward Island.

There are a variety of fun activities to choose from on Saturday and Sunday.

Old Home Week

The fun continues at Old Home Week Family Fun Fair which runs until August 19.

At 9 a.m. Saturday the Holstein show begins, and there are plenty of day-long events and activities including pedal tractor pulls, performances and harness racing.

Sunday starts with the Draft Horse Show and features another full day of fun including a dog show, and musical performances by Joey Kitson, Annie Kitson and Marvin Birt as well as the Grace Notes featuring Bridgette Blanchard, Nick Doneff and Mark Geddes.

Daily admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children aged 7-12 and free for children under 6.

P.E.I. Reptiles and Exotics Expo

The P.E.I. Reptiles and Exotics Expo hits the Stratford Town Hall Gym on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The P.E.I. Reptiles and Exotics Expo features a variety of creatures, including bearded dragons. (Prairie Aquatic and Exotic/Facebook)

Enjoy a variety of reptiles and exotic pets ranging from snakes, scorpions and tarantulas to bearded dragons, hedgehogs and fancy rats.

Admission is $5.

Annual Antique Show and Silent Auction

The fourth annual Antique Show and Silent Auction runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Antique tractors, trucks cars and machinery will be on display at 5529 - Route 225 in Kinkora.

Antique tractors, trucks and machinery will be on display at the Annual Antique Show and Silent Auction. (Vic Gnaedinger)

The day also features entertainment provided by Cameron Francis and Juliette Roberts, Olivia Roberts, Not All There and Roberts' Academy of Dance.

Admission is by donation and proceeds will support Open Door Outreach P.E.I. and Children's Wish P.E.I.

Cloggeroo

The Cloggeroo folk music festival started on Friday but continues Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend passes are $95 at the door — or tickets for Saturday afternoon are $30 at the door, Saturday evening $40 at the door, and Sunday afternoon are $25 at the door.

This year's Cloggeroo festival got underway on Friday, but continues through the weekend. (Cloggeroo/Facebook)

Advance tickets are also available online.

Children under 12 will be admitted for free if they are accompanied by a ticket-holding adult. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and remember, no pets allowed.

For more information visit the festival website.

Cruise to the Shore Car Show

Registration for the Cruise to the Shore Car Show opens at 8 a.m. (Cruise to the Shore/ Facebook)

The Cruise to the Shore Car Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Twin Shores camping area.

Those interested can register their cars for the show for $10 with proceeds going to support IWK Children's Hospital Foundation.

Registration is open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Admission to the event is by donation.