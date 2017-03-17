An Islander is going to the 4-H national science fair in Saskatchewan.

Neleah Lavoie, a Grade 8 student from North Rustico, developed an inexpensive way to extract a natural substance from lobster shells that can replace the oil in plastic, making it biodegradable.

Lavoie did that using lye, vinegar and hydrogen peroxide.

Five projects in running

Lavoie's project is one of only five up for the national prize at the 4-H Canada Science Fair in Regina May 15-20.

"I'm really looking forward to the experience of meeting new people but I'm also looking forward to seeing all of the other projects," she said.

"Projects there are at an extreme level and you can just learn so much from looking at them."