Islanders can start celebrating 2017 a few days early at the Charlottetown waterfront.

The number six had been removed from the big, red 2016 date display at the waterfront — leaving 201.

But in recent days, the number seven was added to the date, albeit a few days before the year officially changes to 2017. CBC P.E.I.'s Brian Higgins noticed the number seven's arrival sooner than expected.

The new year has arrived a few days early #PEI pic.twitter.com/esI17NQ501 — @BrianHigginsCBC

Last week, Downtown Charlottetown Inc. Executive Director Dawn Alan said in an email that the 2017 will be ready for the city's New Year's Eve celebration on Great George [Street]."