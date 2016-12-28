Islanders can start celebrating 2017 a few days early at the Charlottetown waterfront.

The number six had been removed from the big, red 2016 date display at the waterfront — leaving 201.

But in recent days, the number seven was added to the date, albeit a few days before the year officially changes to 2017. CBC P.E.I.'s Brian Higgins noticed the number seven's arrival sooner than expected.

Last week, Downtown Charlottetown Inc. Executive Director Dawn Alan said in an email that the 2017 will be ready for the city's New Year's Eve celebration on Great George [Street]." 

waterfront date

Last week, Downtown Charlottetown Inc. removed the number six at the end of the date displayed at the waterfront. (Brian Higgins/CBC)