Hiking, cycling, and cross-country skiing: Tourism PEI is promoting some different activities in 2017 to attract visitors.

The 2017 marketing campaign was launched Thursday with the slogan "Come find your Island." The plan is based on Vision 2021, a five-year tourism plan developed by the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island in consultation with industry members from across the province.

While focusing on some new things, Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald said the campaign will not leave behind P.E.I.'s traditional strengths.

Island visitors will be encouraged to get out and explore more of P.E.I.'s trails. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

The things that 'make our Island mighty'

"The campaign relies largely on the things that traditionally make our Island mighty, such as our delicious food, beautiful beaches, unique culture, and world-class golf," said MacDonald in a news release.

"At the recommendation of Vision 2021 we're also sharpening our focus on outdoor soft adventure that might surprise some people, like hiking, cycling, and cross-country skiing."

Other notable promotions will include partnerships with Anne, CBC's new Anne of Green Gables series, and Radio-Canada's Entree Principale.

Tourism PEI hopes to get a boost from a partnership with CBC around its new Anne of Green Gables series, which will star Amybeth McNulty. (CBC/Northwood Entertainment)

A traveling cube truck will be set up at festivals featuring food, photos and entertainment.

The province will also participate in a U.S. marketing initiative with the Atlantic Canada Tourism Partnership and Destination Canada called Connecting America.