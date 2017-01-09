New year, new you? Some take the opportunity of the calendar turning to turn a new page in their personal books — losing weight and getting our financial house in order top many lists.

When it comes to money, there are several common mistakes people make, according to Shannon McNutt, an associate consultant with Investors Group in Charlottetown.

Some of you also shared your bad habits via Twitter and Facebook along with how you plan to try to change them.

@SaraFrasercbc @CBCPEI always using my debit card. I'd like to use cash more so I know exactly how much I have to spend and don't overdraw — @SammyIsabelle8

1.) Not saving

"Number one that we hear all the time is 'I don't have any money to save,'" said McNutt.

"We can usually find some unallocated cash somewhere that people don't realize they're spending," she said.

Put aside the money you spend on take-out coffee or eating out and stash it in a savings account, McNutt suggests. Simple — but not necessarily easy.

"You have to make it a priority — nobody can really live off CPP or OAS, the two things you get from working in Canada."

2.) Over-spending

People aren't saving, or not saving enough, because they are overspending, said McNutt — living paycheque-to-paycheque without knowing how much they are spending.

Getting your finances in order can be 'empowering' says Shannon McNutt, a financial advisor in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Shannon McNutt)

"Better planning and a little more awareness of your own financial situation maybe could resolve that ...for many people."

Enjoy your life, she advises, but build a budget. People tend to overspend on their kids in particular, she notes.

"It's daunting when you first start," she said. Write down each time you buy something for at least a couple of months so you can see where your money goes. Remember to figure in annual expenses like property taxes or home and vehicle insurance premiums and professional dues and divide them into monthly sums.

There's an app for that! See where you're spending your money after you track purchases with one of many free apps. (Gustau Nacarino/Reuters)

There are some nifty apps now that can track your spending — via Facebook, Elyse J. R. Cottrell suggested the free app Mint. Some banks will also categorize your spending on your debit or credit cards for you, giving you a snapshot of where your money went.

"People do the calorie-counting or steps," McNutt said — people can do the same with their financial wellbeing, and "make it a habit... it can be pretty empowering."

3.) No emergency fund

"You really have to have an emergency fund," she said. This is in case of job loss or illness, and should be separate from your retirement savings.

"They say about three months of living expenses, some people go up to six months," said McNutt. Figure in rent/mortgage, food, utilities, insurance, and vehicle expenses.

4.) Waiting to invest in retirement

The earlier in your lifetime you can begin to save or invest, the more the interest will compound year after year, said McNutt.

"Even if its $25 every two weeks, that $25 with an interest rate even at five per cent — it's going to be able to double many times over by the time you retire," she said.

People are nervous about investing and not knowing the markets, she said — that's where the services of a professional can help, she said.

Young people have time to invest more aggressively because the markets will always recover, she said — if you don't earn at least two per cent on your money, then inflation means you are losing buying power.

"It would be nice if high school students understood this, and understood what their options were," McNutt said.

5.) Credit card debt

Want to earn points or miles for travel that many cards offer? Go for it, McNutt said — but remember, "credit cards can be really high-interest," most at just under 20 per cent.

'Some people will find it very difficult to pay even the interest,' if interest rates rise, says financial advisor Shannon McNutt. ((iStock))

Canadians right now are living with more household debt than ever, McNutt said, which is a concern.

"You have to be very diligent about paying it off," or the interest you pay will quickly outweigh the benefits of having the points, she said.

"Our interest rates are really reasonable right now, but if those jump a couple percentage, some people will find it very difficult to pay even the interest they have on these credit lines."

6.) Underspending

This may not be a "problem," McNutt said, but she does see clients who have saved diligently their whole lives and in their retirement are reluctant to part with their hard-earned money.

'They should really be enjoying it,' says Shannon McNutt of Islanders who have saved all their lives for retirement. (CBC)

"Even though they might have enough to live a really great life and to really enjoy themselves — they're just really concerned about running out of money. We see it quite often," she said.

Sitting down with a financial planner to help you calculate your living expenses versus your government and other pensions can help you decide how much to spend from your retirement savings, said McNutt.

"A lot of people have worked very, very hard for this money and they should really be enjoying it," she said.