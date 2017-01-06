Job numbers on the Island were largely unchanged from November to December, finalizing a significant loss of full-time jobs over the course of 2016.
|Jan. 2016
|Dec. 2016
|Full-time
|60,600
|59,000
|Total
|72,400
|72,100
The total number of jobs on the Island was largely unchanged from January to December, but there was a shift from full-time to part-time work.
In all there was a loss of 1,600 full-time jobs, down 2.6 per cent.
P.E.I. ended the year with an unemployment rate of 10.7 per cent.
