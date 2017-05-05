Canada's 10 provinces and two of its territories have come together to create a 12-pack of beer to mark Canada's 150th anniversary.

Brewers from the 12 craft breweries gathered at Central City Brewing in Surrey, B.C., to create what has been dubbed the Red Racer Across the Nation Collaboration.

"It was a cool experience. They had all the tanks lined up and they had the flags of each province who had brewed with them hanging on the tanks," said Chris Long, head brewer of the P.E.I. Brewing Company, one of the 12 participants.

The 12-packs are being shipped across Canada from B.C. (Submitted by Central City Brewing)

Long created a strong, honey ale, made with Maritime-grown hops and P.E.I. honey for the 12-pack.

"We call it a Bière de Garde, which is a style from northern France," he said.

"Bière de Garde means beer for aging, so it's usually a strong, malty beer that's suitable for storing away and having at a later date."

The other collaborators in the 12-pack are:

Four Winds Brewing Company of Delta, B.C.

Last Best Brewing & Distilling of Calgary.

Black Bridge Brewery of Swift Current, Sask.

Half Pints Brewing Company of Winnipeg.

Beau's Brewing Company of Vankleek Hill, Ont.

Le Trou Du Diable of Shawinigan, Que.

Garrison Brewing Company of Halifax.

Picaroons Traditional Ales of Fredericton.

Quidi Vidi Brewing Company of St. John's.

Yukon Brewing Company of Whitehorse.

NWT Brewing Company of Yellowknife.

The Red Racer 12-pack is expected to be available in most provinces before the end of May.