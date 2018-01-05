The ferry that connects Prince Edward Island and Îles de la Madeleine is waiting out the winter storm in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The ferry was docked in Souris, but due to concerns about the relatively unsheltered harbour pulled out at 8 a.m. Thursday as winds increased. It has been cruising around the Northumberland Strait and Gulf of St. Lawrence, with just the crew on board, ever since.

It sailed to Port Hood in Cape Breton where it was hit by a wind gust of 165 km/h.

The crew moved into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, into the lee of the Island, sailing as far as Rustico. The ferry is now heading back toward Souris in hopes of docking at about 4 p.m.