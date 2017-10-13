An Island woman has plans to mark a big milestone this weekend as she runs her 100th marathon.

"I know I'm slow, I don't want anybody waiting at the finish line for me," said Dianne Watts Pye.

"I will cross that finish line."

Watts Pye said when she ran her first marathon 12 years ago at the age of 46, she never imagined she'd be doing it 100 times.

"When I ran the first marathon the intention was to run one marathon and one marathon only."

After missing a qualification time to take part in the Boston Marathon by 10 minutes, Watts Pye said she wanted to prove to herself that she could qualify.

She was able to accomplish that goal and began running more marathons, getting up to eight or nine a year.

Watts Pye said she has a good running partner who she trains with.

Boston bombing experience

She has completed marathons in all the Atlantic provinces, around Canada, and in the U.S.

She attended the Boston Marathon the year it was bombed in 2013.

Watts Pye said the experience still affects her.

"I have a hard time going to the start line at a marathon. It just flows back of what can possibly happen."

She did return to Boston the next year and said it was a little bit frightening.

"But I'm glad I went back," she said.

Watts Pye said when she is running marathons she talks to herself a lot, calling it "mind over matter."

Watts Pye said when she crosses the finish line at the P.E.I. Marathon on Sunday, she'll know she has achieved her goal.