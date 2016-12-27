Travel across Prince Edward Island is being affected Tuesday by snow that is expected to change to rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all three counties of the island.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected. The snow will change to rain but there could be ice pellets and freezing rain during the changeover to rain.

"There will also be strong winds today, giving occasional blowing snow over exposed areas this morning," the national weather service said.

Cancelled County Line and S'side Transit today Tuesday 27th due to early morning road conditions...Charlottetown Stratford Cornwall running — @TriusTransit

Provincial plows are out clearing roads and highways in all three counties and report visibility is not good in Queens and Kings counties.

A dispatcher in Queens County told CBC News there are snow drifts and blowing snow and roads are snow covered and advised against travelling today.

While visibility is OK in Prince County, roads are snow covered and slippery.

Trius Transit has cancelled morning runs for the County Line and Summerside due to the early morning road conditions but advises transit in Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall is running.