RCMP are looking for information about a van that was stolen in New Brunswick on Christmas Eve and recovered the same day on Prince Edward Island.

The van is a grey 1984 GMC G2500 Rally and has the words Diesel Daisy written across the side at the back.

Police say another vehicle had stopped to help a man trying to get the vehicle started after it had broken down on the Trans-Canada Highway facing east in Bonshaw, P.E.I., between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The van had broken down on the Trans-Canada Highway near Bonshaw, P.E.I., police say. (RCMP)

A witness observed a car parked at the front of the van, apparently providing assistance, police said.

Police are looking to speak to the person who stopped to help the man in the van.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.