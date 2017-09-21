A gold medal win in the Communities in Bloom competition means the community of Tignish, P.E.I. can compete internationally next year.

Town Councillor Roger Gaudet says the win was a surprise.

"We didn't know but we were kind of hopeful that we did win. They announced our name and we all jumped up and yelled yahoo!"

The non-profit organization factors in civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification in its national competition. The community of 800 won the Class of Champions Small Communities award that is for towns with populations under 4,500.

International stage next

The win puts the community in the position of being able to compete in the international competition next year.

Tignish has won a gold medal at the national Communities in Bloom competition. (Facebook)

Tignish won a bronze before, but didn't expect to skip the silver win to take the gold. Gaudet said judges told them the reason won was because the community had added so much this year.

Those extra projects included an environmentally-friendly district heating system, and a project with Grade 6 students at Tignish Elementary that included the planting of Vimy Oak trees.

Gaudet said being a part of Communities in Bloom has been a huge boost for Tignish.

"People have become more aware of what the community does and how it improves the surroundings."