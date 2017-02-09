There may not have been a lot of snow in Wednesday's storm, but there was a wild ride on the Celcius scale.

Temperatures bottomed out at -17 C at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and peaked at 5 C at 5 p.m. on Friday, a 22-degree swing in 21 hours.

The ride didn't stop there, with falling off on the other side, dropping to -9 C at 8 a.m. Thursday, a 14-degree shift in 15 hours.

Snowfall could pass February average

Current total snowfall at Charlottetown Airport for this season is 187 centimetres, with more on the way Thursday night.

Despite the long hiatus in major snowfalls, dating back to early January, total snowfall could pass the end-of-February average by this weekend, due to an early start to the season.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen is predicting as much as 30 centimetres of snow with Thursday night's storm.