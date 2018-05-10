New Stratford subdivision to offer extensive amenities

A new subdivision in Stratford, P.E.I., aims to give snowbirds some of the amenities on the Island in the summer that they get while they are in Florida in the winter.

Plans for the 50-hectare estate were presented to Stratford council Wednesday night. It falls under the sustainable subdivision category in the town, which means the developer is judged on more than 20 criteria, including setting aside green space and protecting sensitive environments.

Ged Stonehouse, one of the co-ordinators of the project, said protected areas include 14 hectares of salt marsh.

"Our environmental person told us that it's one of the highest-valued saltwater marshes in this part of P.E.I.," said Stonehouse.

The plans include walking trails and a preserved salt marsh. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"There's a beautiful 10-acre [four-hectare] woodlands park area that will become part of it as well, and then the whole property is set up for the residents to have walking trails, the golf course, pickleball, lawn sports, fitness area, a social club, like just a really neat place to live."

The property, owned by Elwood Lawton, is on the Keppoch Road and will include a new public access road to the beach. The development will be set up as a condominium corporation, and the plan is for the corporation to care for properties while owners are away.

The first phase will include 23 duplexes on 30 hectares, and work is expected to begin this summer.

The developers have not yet set a price for the units.

