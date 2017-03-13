Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Prince Edward Island, and it looks like it will be a messy one.

The storm is expected to hit the Island late on Tuesday. The day will start relatively calm, with sunshine and a high of -3 C expected.

The snow will start in the evening and will be accompanied by strong winds which will limit visibility. CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen expects the snow will come quickly.

"It will be a quick burst of precipitation. That snow likely lasting six hours," said Allen.

"Then after midnight it will changeover to rain. You'll get into some heavy rain."

Freeze follows storm

Allen expects 20 centimetres of snow followed by 10 to 15 millimetres of rain. The precipitation will likely be drizzle by the time most people are getting up.

The temperature will turn cold again Wednesday, freezing solid the slushy mess left behind Tuesday night.