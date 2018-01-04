While there have not been any cases of E. coli 0517 in P.E.I. linked to romaine lettuce, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says Islanders may want to be safe and eat other types of lettuce.

The Public Health Agency of Canada issued a notice about romaine lettuce in December. The agency advised people in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador to pass on consuming that type of lettuce and eat other kinds of lettuces instead.

P.E.I. was not included on the list because there were no cases of E.coli 0517 reported to date. Morrison said until more is known about the source and cause of the contamination, it is best to avoid romaine lettuce.

She said people can become quite ill from that strain of E.coli but that the majority make a full recovery.

Wash if eating

It is recommended that people wash lettuce thoroughly with running water to remove possible contaminates. (CBC News)

"If they want to consume romaine lettuce, paying particular attention to the really thorough washing would be important," she said.

This includes running it under water for a period of time to reduce the risk.

Morrison said it is hard to know why no one on P.E.I. got sick from eating romaine lettuce when people in other provinces did.

"In terms of the investigation, they are still looking at trying to find the source of the contamination through the distribution chain and channels."

Morrison added the advice for P.E.I. is precautionary.

The chief medical officer said if any cases of E. coli 0517 are reported, her office will be made aware immediately.