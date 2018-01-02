P.E.I.'s Electoral Boundaries Commission will be meeting this month to begin discussions on how to create a new electoral map that would show what the Island would look like under a mixed member proportional electoral system, says Elections P.E.I.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan wrote a letter to the commission chairman, Gerard E. Mitchell on Dec. 20, 2017 asking that the map be prepared before the spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

A map of the new electoral districts on the Island may change from 27 to 18. (P.E.I. Electoral Boundaries Commission)

"The Electoral Boundaries Commission has the appropriate knowledge and expertise to develop the map. The independent work of the Commission is widely regarded, including the recent re-redrawing of the twenty-seven electoral districts unanimously supported in the Legislative Assembly," the premier wrote.

The new map will have 18 districts.

A referendum on electoral reform is set to be held in conjunction with the Island's next provincial election.

A referendum on electoral reform is set to be held in conjunction with the Island's next provincial election. (iStock)

Mixed-member proportional was the winning selection among five electoral models put forward to Islanders in a plebiscite in the fall of 2016.

MacLauchlan has said details on the referendum, including the question to be put to Islanders, will be debated by MLAs in the spring.

An Elections P.E.I. spokesperson said it hasn't yet been determined whether public consultations will be part of the process to develop the new map.