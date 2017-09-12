A new music theatre school is opening at The Guild in Charlottetown to help fill a demand from young students interested in theatre.

Lori Linkletter, artistic director of children's theatre and community programming, said the idea came after parents asked for a formal school setting where there would be more time spent on the craft rather than just doing a show.

The theatre school will start this year with one class for each level, with several productions planned.

Linkletter said she wants to see the school progress to the point where it can offer classes in many subjects such as acting, singing, dancing, music theatre, diction, stage management and more.

Sarah MacPhee, Alanna Jankov and Lori Linkletter say they are excited to start classes a the new music theatre school which begins next week at The Guild. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"All of the things it takes to put a show on and then putting the show on and letting that show run for a period of time so we really get the experience of what it really is to be in the theatre."

Linkletter pointed out theatre skills are transferable to many professions, not just the arts, Linkletter said.

"Anywhere you have to present yourself with an image, do public presentations ... acting and the whole prospect of theatre goes a long way."

Executive director Alanna Jankov said the school fits well with The Guild's mandate to support Island artists through subsidzed rental gallery and theatre space.

"For us to be able to offer this to school ages from grades one to 12, its just a wonderful beginning for their artistic growth."

Classes at The Guild's new music theatre school begin Sept. 18. (Submitted)

Sarah MacPhee will be teaching students many things including how to work on monologue and how to interpret the text and bring it to the stage.

Classes will begin Sept. 18 and cost $125 per semester. Applications are still available. More information can be found on the website.