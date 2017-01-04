Drastically fluctuating temperatures are believed to have caused a leak in the roof of Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague.

Health PEI officials say the leak started around Christmas. The temperature Boxing Day fell to -9 C overnight, and jumped up to 7 C the next day before falling back again to -6 C that night.

A roofing expert has been hired to determine where exactly the roof is leaking and what is needed to fix it.

"Our environmental services, maintenance and infection prevention and control staff are working together in the interim to ensure that any water damage does not compromise patient care or patient safety," said Health PEI in a statement to CBC News.

There has been no need to move patients due to the leak, says Health PEI.