A new campaign will be launched on Halloween to help fill the shelves at the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague, P.E.I.

Teenagers and adults dressed in costume will be going door to door for the Halloween for Hunger campaign.

Rather than asking for treats, they will be asking for non-perishable food items for the food bank.

Volunteer co-ordinators Frank and Vivian Dourte say the campaign is done in other parts of Canada.

"We are just overwhelmed with the need that's in Montague," Vivian said.

They are working with the board to create routes and distribute flyers in neighbourhoods in Montague.

The food bank will also be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween to accept donations.

Help everyone in need

Frank said he wants to make sure everyone who needs help gets it and doesn't feel reluctant about seeking help because of the stigma attached to using the food bank..

"I want to erase that. I want them to feel welcome and accepted. People have no control over their circumstances. Those things happen."

While the Dourtes haven't set a target for the number of food items they want to collect, Vivian said, "As much as can possibly get in ... anything would be helpful."

Overall, Frank said his goal is to have a three-month supply ahead for stocking the shelves and to work on the rotation of the supplies.

"Right now, we have maybe one month."