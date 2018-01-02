Islanders can expect to see snow start to arrive Thursday afternoon with significant accumulation possible through the late afternoon and evening before switching over to a messy mix then rain in the late evening and overnight says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland

"Snowfall amounts are tricky to forecast with this one but you can expect the heaviest accumulation in Prince County with 15-30 centimetres possible. For central and eastern P.E.I., 10-20 centimetres of wet snow and ice pellets is possible before the switch to rain," he said.

But Scotland said the most threatening impact from this storm will be strong winds which combined with the heavy wet snow could result in widespread power outages.

"As the storm approaches from our southwest Thursday late afternoon/evening, easterly winds gusting from 80-100 km/h are possible. Overnight into Friday morning winds will become more westerly with gusts from 70-90 km/h still possible through the morning hours before gradually easing through the afternoon as the storm exits to our northeast."

The snow covered roads could make driving a challenge Thursday afternoon/evening and even Friday morning as gusty winds could result in blowing snow and poor visibility though.

Scotland said ice patches may also be an issue Friday morning as any standing water and slush freezes as the temperature gradually falls.

"It's not looking like a flash freeze but it still could be slick."

Environment Canada asks residents to continue to check its alerts and forecasts, and also to report severe weather — people can tweet using #PEStorm or email ec.weatheraspc.ec@canada.ca.