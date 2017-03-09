A business student at P.E.I.'s Holland College has come back from Halifax a little bit richer.

Jeremie Arsenault earned $1,000 for his pitch to prospective funders at a business speed dating event that was part of the Starting Point Entrepreneurship Conference at St Mary's University.

Arsenault, who runs Simple Feast Catering and Meal Club on top of his studies, was one of about 45 participants, and one of six winners.

"Jeremie already has great culinary ability, combined with the business skills he is acquiring, he is well on his way to creating an Island-wide food empire," said business administration instructor Shaun Patterson in a news release.

Arsenault's company in Mt Stewart, delivers meals made from locally-sourced seasonal ingredients to homes and workplaces, as well as offering dishes for pickup.