This year is the first time the flu shot has been available for free to all P.E.I. residents. (CBC)

Free flu shots will be available for all P.E.I. residents starting Oct. 10, the province says.

The flu shots are available in several locations including local pharmacists, family physicians or nurse practitioners, and Public Health Nursing provides community flu clinics across the province.

It is the fourth years the shots have been offered at the pharmacies, but the first time it's been free to all residents of P.E.I.

Increase vaccination rates

Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association, said she hopes the new program will increase vaccination rates in the province.

"In previous years, folks who wanted to receive the immunization for free did have to fall into one of the identified high risk categories. And that stipulation has been removed this year so any person living in the province will be eligible for free vaccination," she said.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said the best way to protect yourself from getting the flu — and giving the flu to those around you — is to have the flu shot.

"As more people are immunized, the disease risk for everyone is reduced," she said.

All clinics are on a walk-in basis this year, with no appointments needed.