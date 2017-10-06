A new, reduced schedule for Northumberland Ferries will begin Oct. 10 and continue until Nov. 6.

There will be five crossings each way between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., down from seven.

The departure times from Wood Islands will begin at 6:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 7:30 p.m. The times are: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The departures times from Caribou begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. The times are 8 a.m., 11 a.m. 2:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.