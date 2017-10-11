The family of an Island man who fought and died in the First World War will be making a special trip to Belgium to honour his memory.

Daniel Gillis of Kensington, P.E.I., was killed during the Battle of Passchendaele two days before it ended after fighting over three months. Now, two great nephews, Geoff and Daniel Conney and a great-great nephew, David, will attend the ceremony, Silent City meets Living City, on Oct. 14 to remember a man they never knew but want to remember.

A tree was planted in Daniel Gillis's honour by his sister in Saskatchewan. (Geoff Cooney/CBC)

"When I was a young child growing up in Saskatchewan, how I found out about my great uncle was going to the cemetery and there was a tree planted in his honour," Geoff Cooney said.

A plaque by the tree said Gillis was killed in Passchendaele. Cooney said that piqued his interest to find out more.

"When I heard about this service going on in Passchendaele, I thought it would be nice to go out and honour our great uncle."

Cooney has been searching for information about Gillis and learned his name is on a monument in Kensington dedicated to those killed in action during the First World War.

Daniel Gillis with his family in Kensington, P.E.I. (Submitted)

"I've always wanted to come out and see where my grandmother was born and find out where the monument was erected in his honour and others."

Cooney visited P.E.I. and was able to see where his ancestors landed in the 1700s after they left Scotland.

'Felt connection'

"I felt a connection to the Island, I felt at home."

Conney said he learned of the hospitality when he stopped at the Kensington legion to get help to locate the monument and was directed to it and another dedicated to all veterans.

"That sort of thing brings tears to your eyes," Cooney said when describing how he felt upon seeing the monument for the first time. "You look at these soldiers who all volunteered ... you think of what they all went through and what they did."

Daniel Gillis is buried in the Tyne Cot cemetery in Belgium. (Submitted)

During his research, Cooney was able to find about 40 pages about Gillis in the archives of Veterans Affairs.

The files contains information on exactly where Gillis was, from the time he signed up until his death. There was also a diary kept by Gillis's company that detailed each day.

"I've traced the diary down to the day he was killed," Cooney said. "There was 12 people in that company killed from a barrage of fire from the other side."

Cooney said he's expecting the ceremony will be emotional for relatives of those buried at Tyn Cot cemetery.