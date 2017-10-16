Emergency services will not be affected Wednesday when the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown carries out a mock disaster exercise, the hospital says.

The exercise, which will take place simultaneously at the Charlottetown Airport, will test the hospital's emergency and disaster responses.

Simulating casualties

Island residents seeking urgent medical care will be assessed and treated even with the hospital's emergency department playing a large role in the disaster exercise

Wait times for non-urgent care, however, may be impacted, the hospital said.

The mock disaster will involve the whole hospital. People will arrive at the emergency department simulating real-life casualties from a mock disaster at the airport.

The response will include moving these casualties throughout the hospital as needed.

Clinic hours extended

Anyone seeking non-urgent care on Oct. 18 can attend a walk-in clinic in the greater Charlottetown area. The clinics will temporarily extend their hours of service in the afternoon on that day.

They include:

Charlottetown Walk-in Clinic (20-24 St. Peter's Road) 4 - 6 p.m.

Downtown Walk-in Clinic (220 Water Street) 1 - 4 p.m.

Sherwood Walk-in Clinic (15 Brackley Point Road) 1 - 3 p.m. and 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Stratford Walk-in Clinic (13 Stratford Road) 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Charlottetown Airport officials said regular airport operations will proceed as normal, but passengers will notice a significant presence of emergency services on-site. Everyone participating in the exercise will be clearly identified.