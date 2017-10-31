EastLink says it would like to build a new 65-metre cell tower in Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I.

The telecommunications company said it wants to provide the best possible coverage while minimizing the number of cell towers required to provide that service.

In an email, EastLink wrote that they believe Oyster Bed Bridge is an excellent location and they don't foresee any challenges.

Anyone wanting to give feedback on the proposal can submit their comments to the company by Nov. 25.