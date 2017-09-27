Crews working on the Cornwall bypass in a section from the York Point Road to New Haven are building two earthen berms to help reduce traffic noise.

The berms are being built to cut noise for homeowners whose properties are close to the new highway west of Charlottetown.

There is a berm being built along Fulton Drive and a smaller one on the opposite side of the highway.

The berm along Fulton Drive will be 20 feet high and nearly a kilometre long.

Homeowner Dirk Wolters says the berm is a bit higher than he thought it would be.

"But I guess the province is doing its best to mitigate the noise from the bypass that's going to go up just behind it," Wolters said.

The property owner said the province met with him several times over the past year. Sound tests were also conducted to see what the noise level would be with or without the berms.

Wolters said while the berm is not the nicest thing to be looking at "it's the lesser of two evils."

"It definitely has changed the landscape and we'll have to live with that."

Reusing material

The province is using a mixture of topsoil and waste material from the road construction to build the berms instead of burying that material.

Excess material is being used to build the two berms. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Stephen Yeo, the chief engineer with province's transportation department, said it's cheaper to construct an earth berm noise barrier than to haul away the excess material.

Eventually, topsoil will be placed on top of the pile, then hydroseeded to allow grass to grow.

"We may do some tree planting on the back of the berm as well," said Yeo.

Yeo said the berms will not only block the noise from traffic, but also the view of traffic travelling past homes that are close to the new highway.