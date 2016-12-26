It could be a messy drive on the morning commute Tuesday with a mix of snow and rain expected for Prince Edward Island.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday. Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected Monday night before it changes to rain Tuesday morning.

"These conditions could significantly impact travel Tuesday morning," the statement said.

There could be a a period of ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain during the changeover.

Wind will be northwest 40 kilometres per hour gusting to 70, diminishing to 20 and gusting to 40 Monday with the temperature steady near - 7 C.

The wind will become 30 kilometres per hour, gusting to 50 kilometre per hour late this evening,then increasing to 50 gusting to 70 before morning. The temperature will rise to 0 C by Tuesday morning.

There will be a risk of freezing rain early in the morning and fog patches will develop, the weather service said.

The snow and ice pellet amount will be two to four centimetres. Rainfall amounts will be five to 10 millimetres.