Summerside's Credit Union Place has been recognized for its ability to attract major entertainment acts to Prince Edward Island.

It has been nominated by the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry for its Major Facility of the Year Award, for venues with a capacity under 8,000.

"We have experienced a little bit of everything here at CUP," said Summerside director of community services J.P. Desrosier.

"We enjoy growing our venue, spreading our wings, and offering Atlantic Canadians and world travellers alike, a chance to experience amazing musical performances."

The award winner will be announced during Canadian Music Week in Toronto on April 20.