It may be early for some, but if you are ready to get into the Christmas spirit already, you can take the Victoria Village Christmas Stroll.

Merchants in Victoria-by-the-Sea, P.E.I., have decorated to welcome Islanders to a weekend of early Christmas shopping from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.

Most seasonal businesses in the village close at the end of October and those already closed plan to re-open for the event.

Organizers Kim MacLean and Marly Anderson said they wanted to make this year's Victoria Village Christmas Stroll more of an event for its second year.

They want people to enjoy the village as much as they do and encourage parents to bring their children.

"It almost puts you back in the past, so you calm down. You just walk the village and you see things and we're all going to be decorated so its going to be really kind of cool," said MacLean, who works at Bittersweet Rose of Victoria.

Anderson, who operates Grand Victorian Weddings and Events said she decided to take part by hosting a craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 21.

"We have over 20 vendors coming in and selling their beautiful stuff," said Anderson.