The record of having four cruise ships visit Charlottetown in one day came close to happening Tuesday but the weather forecast made one captain change his mind and turn.

The Holland America Veendam made the decision not to come in when the forecast called for up to 25 knot (46 km/hr) winds.

"We were very very close to that record, she was right at the mouth of the harbour," said Corryn Clemence, the business development manager for Port Charlottetown.

Corryn Clemence, the business development manager for Port Charlottetown, says the 4th ship turned back after hearing the weather forecast. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Certainly we're disappointed that it didn't come in, but we look forward to welcoming them again."

But for those that were on one of the three cruise ships that did berth, the 3,000 passengers enjoyed a day of shopping and tasting local food.

Good for economy

With tourists in the streets, tourism officials say it was a good day for the economy.

"Days like today is great for retailers and restaurants, not just in Charlottetown but across the Island," said Corryn.

Kevin Mouflier, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. said tourism season on the Island has been busy and cruise ship passengers are a part of it.

"People get off the ship and travel around all across the Island," he said.

Mouflier added the passengers help to stretch the tourism season longer for operators and it's increasing every year.