AIDS PEI is getting a new name that will help it better meet the need of Islanders who rely on it, says executive director Cybelle Reiber.

While she wouldn't reveal the new name — that will be done later today at a reception at The Guild — Reiber did confirm the word AIDS would be dropped.

"When I began with the organization two years ago and I began to engage with our members and our clients and our stakeholders, what became very very clear to us was a lot of people were not accessing the organization because of the stigma associated with the word AIDS."

Reiber said the term is outdated because people living with HIV are living with that, not with AIDS.

In order to open the organization up and make it more accessible, she said the decision was made to change the name.

"Our programming is opening up and becoming more diversified."

Funding secured

Reiber said the organization has secured five years of funding with Health Canada to offer programming in four areas to help those in need.

"One of the biggest gaps right now is services for those engaged in drug use but not engaged in recovery," she said.

Reiber said another area is around sexual health, including dealing with issues of consent and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

The executive director said the women's wellness clinic will continue and be enhanced.

"We're continuing to work with what we have," said Reiber, adding they want to do more to help men as well.

Reiber said she is looking forward to moving forward with the new rebranding so more people can access the organization's services.