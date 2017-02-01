It was a day off for many P.E.I. students, but Wednesday was a full work day for teachers on P.E.I. taking part in a professional development day.

At Sherwood Elementary School in Charlottetown, groups of teachers work at tables set out in the gymnasium.

Teachers look at real student work, to go over their evaluation skills and marking. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"When teachers come away from a PD day that is going to change their teaching," said Jennifer Spencer, a presenter for the day and a reading recovery teacher at the school.

"They love them, it's a great opportunity to take something back to your classroom."

Spencer said teachers often work alone in their classroom, and it's nice to be able to collaborate.

"It's nice to have another perspective," she said.

School sets goals

Vice-principal Francyne Doiron explained staff identified areas they wanted to work on.

"I think it's a great opportunity to grow professionally and also look at the specific needs in your own building," she said.

At Sherwood teachers most of the day working on reading and writing. They looked at real student assignments, but not their own students.

Teacher Krista MacNeill said she really enjoyed the collaboration time with other teachers. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We correct students from other classrooms rather than our own, so the bias is not present and they get a mark that is based on what is there," said Krista MacNeill, a Grade 6 teacher.

Teachers go over samples of student work. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It gives us time to look at other students' work in other classes … We're all working on the same thing together it's really good," said Madelaine Venard, a Grade 5 teacher.

PD days not always popular

Teachers know PD days are sometimes met with mixed reviews from families — work schedules need to be juggled or childcare arranged.

"I hope they realise that we're coming here with our students, their children in mind," said Spencer.

"These are designed to help the students move forward."