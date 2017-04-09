Islanders gathered for a somber ceremony at the Charlottetown cenotaph Sunday to remember the soldiers who fought in the battle of Vimy Ridge.
Royal Canadian Army Cadets from all four Prince Edward Island Cadet Corps came together to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle.
The cadets began their memorial early Sunday morning, placing candles all around the cenotaph.
Later in the afternoon they marched to the cenotaph from the armoury for the ceremony.
Premier Wade MacLauchlan, Senator Mike Duffy and Lieutenant-Governor Frank Lewis were among those present to mark the historic milestone.
"Our P.E.I. cadet corps holds part of the legacy of Vimy," said Lewis. "We are proud of you. You've taken the torch and hold it high."
It's estimated that about 2,000 islanders fought in the battle of Vimy Ridge.
