Islanders gathered for a somber ceremony at the Charlottetown cenotaph Sunday to remember the soldiers who fought in the battle of Vimy Ridge.

Royal Canadian Army Cadets from all four Prince Edward Island Cadet Corps came together to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle.

Members of the P.E.I. Cadet Corps gather in front of the Charlottetown cenotaph to pay homage to the fallen soldiers of Vimy Ridge. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The cadets began their memorial early Sunday morning, placing candles all around the cenotaph.

A candlelight ceremony at the Cenotaph took place early Sunday. Thirty-one candles were placed on the cenotaph to represent the 31 Island soldiers killed in action at Vimy Ridge. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Later in the afternoon they marched to the cenotaph from the armoury for the ceremony.

The Charlottetown cenotaph It's estimated that about 2,000 Islanders fought in the battle of Vimy Ridge. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Premier Wade MacLauchlan, Senator Mike Duffy and Lieutenant-Governor Frank Lewis were among those present to mark the historic milestone.

P.E.I. cadets named off the 31 Islanders killed in the battle. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Our P.E.I. cadet corps holds part of the legacy of Vimy," said Lewis. "We are proud of you. You've taken the torch and hold it high."

The ceremony ended with a parade back to the Queen Charlotte Armoury. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

