The P.E.I. 5 Pin Bowlers Association is taking a different approach this year to its annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

It's asked Island tattoo artists to take their ink usually reserved for skin to something else: bowling pins.

The pins will eventually be auctioned off to help raise money for the Special Olympics. Clark says the goal is to raise $2,500. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Association president Allan Clark said he got the idea to have tattoo artists paint bowling pins from Pinterest, with the goal to raise $2,500.

"Just seeing the art work that comes out of some of these shops, we thought it would be a great opportunity for them to showcase some of their work," he said.

Four shops, eight artists

Four shops and eight artists are participating across the Island.

People can vote for their favourite through an online contest, and eventually the pins will be auctioned off online this spring.

Tattoo artist Aron Scott designed a Motorhead pin (left), featuring the band's lead singer on one side, and the logo on the other. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Clark said reception to the idea has been great across the country.

"It's something they haven't seen before. We've been promoting it across the country through different 5 Pin associations and a lot of the reaction is 'why didn't I think of that?'"

Painting pins a challenge

Aron Scott from Summerside's Ink City Tattoo is one of the tattoo artists participating in the project.

He designed a Motorhead bowling pin, which as of Monday, was in first place for the most votes.

Artist John Doherty designed a Japanese dragon bowling pin (right). (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Scott was enthusiastic about the project, but found painting on a bowling pin challenging.

"You can't really sit it on anything," he said.

Scott said he was forced to hold the pin and paint it at the same time without smudging his work, and the project took him eight hours to complete.

Cause 'very easy to get behind'

John Doherty from Infinite Expressions in Charlottetown designed a Japanese dragon bowling pin, which he said was easier said than done.

"It's a really weird shape, and everything you come up with as an idea doesn't really fit the shape of a bowling pin," he said.

Doherty said he spent about a month trying to figure out what he was going to do but that he and the other artists in his shop didn't hesitate when asked to participate.

"The Special Olympics is such a kind hearted approach on competitiveness. It's very easy to get behind," Doherty said.