The Home and School Associations for the two schools in Stratford, P.E.I., are speaking out because they say there has been no information on when the new infrastructure promised in the spring will come to be.

Last spring, final decisions in the school review process were made, with one being that there would be some kind of infrastructure to relieve congestion in the two schools.

But parents at the schools say overcrowding isn't going anywhere and that a plan is needed.

"Building a school — bricks and mortar — takes years to do, so we need a short term solution," said Michele Beaton, member of Glen Stewart Primary's Home and School Association.

Enrolment numbers provided by the principal to the Home and School Assicuatuib show that next year both schools will be crowded.

Michele Beaton is a member of the Glen Stewart Primary's Home and School Association. She says a plan to combat overcrowding in the Stratford schools needs to be developed and implemented now, rather than later. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Stratford Elementary is projected to be 10 students under capacity while Glen Stewart Primary will be 86 over students over capacity.

Members of the Home and School Association's say those numbers are drastically affecting how the school runs, with overcrowding in hallways and classrooms.

"We have classrooms that students have less than six square feet allotted to them," said Beaton.

Beaton also said there are less assemblies, and places for special assistance have been taken away to make room for classrooms.

'We can't wait for just a new school to be built'

The Home and School Associations of both schools have sent home letters, asking parents to sign them, and they will be forwarding them to the premiers office.

The letters ask that both long and short term solutions be outlined.

The Home and School Association's from both schools have sent home letter to parents to sign, asking the provincial government to outline both short and long term solutions. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"That plan just needs to be put in place. It needs to be discussed. We would love to be involved in that discussion as to how this will transpire," said Beaton.

"And it needs to be done now rather than later. We can't wait for just a new school to be built, because that means for the next year, possibly two years, these kids are going to be in this exact same situation, and that isn't fair to the kids."

Beaton said many have returned the letters and the associations will be forwarding them to government in the near future.

Government's response

In an e-mail statement to the CBC, the Department of Education said that the plans for any new school will have to go through the capital planning process.

It said Stratford Mayor David Dunphy met with the Public Schools Branch Thursday and future meetings are being set to discuss options and timing for a new building.

The department said it recognizes that the marginal space made in Stratford through re-zoning is not a long term solution.