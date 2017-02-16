It may be the fourth storm P.E.I. has seen in about a week, but that's not stopping at least one Island couple from being good neighbours.

Ted Kitson, 68, and his wife Janie, 67, have been digging out their neighbours' walkways and vehicles after every storm for the past four years.

"It all started with our next door neighbour, who was … elderly and couldn't get to it," said Kitson.

The Kitsons would head over with their shovels and start clearing the way but soon realized there were other people on their street in need of a little help.

We 'go as long as we can'

"It just started there, knowing the neighbours are by themselves and we get a pile of snow here sometimes," he said.

'Islanders get together and they pitch in.' - Ted Kitson

The Kitsons have since invested in a snowblower, and help clear the six driveways of their surrounding neighbours, all without being asked.

"We'll start next door, up the street, down the street and go as long as we can," he said.

'The Island way'

It's all a part of what they call "the Island way."

"When I was a kid it was all families helping families. It didn't matter what it was. I think it just stemmed from that. That's just the way we were," he said. "Islanders get together and they pitch in."

Erin Cambier moved to the Island from Florida in 2015. She said the help from her neighbours makes up for the cold winters. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Erin Cambier moved from Florida a couple of years ago into the house across from the Kitsons.

She said her neighbours have helped her get used to the Island's winters.

"It's been really nice to get to know the neighbours on this street and Janie and I especially have had some nice times shovelling together, which is a new activity," said Cambier. "I've just been very grateful for their help."

The Kitsons even take it upon themselves to bring out their neighbours' garbage bins on collection days.

'Forever helping'

"[Janie's] forever helping to take them out and making sure they're out if we forget. They're just very … neighbourly, Monique Doiron.

Kitson said for him and his wife, it's all worth the extra work.

Monique Doiron has been a neighbour of the Kitsons for over 20 years. She said they've given her a helping hand ever since she moved in. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"There's nothing like being able to go and helping somebody out and solving the problem and seeing the look on their face and the thank you that they give you. That's the pay back."