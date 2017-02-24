The community of St. Louis, P.E.I., has come together to help two brothers who moved back to their family home about three years ago.
Eric and David Arsenault have both been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a disease that weakens the body's muscles over time.
David is in a wheelchair and Eric likely will be as well in a few years.
Their family home was not only in bad shape, but wasn't wheelchair accessible.
'People help everybody'
"I couldn't have stayed here like it was," said David. "I was trying to figure out what I was going to do."
"Both of us are on disability, so there's not much money there," said Eric.
There were several safety issues in the house, including a lack of room between David's bed and the furnace.
That's when the local community decided to come together to raise money and help repair the house.
Phyllis Gaudet is a member of the fundraising committee and said those in the community didn't hesitate to volunteer their time and services.
"Being from a rural community, people help everybody," she said.
New addition
Gaudet said since last summer, volunteers across St. Louis built a new addition on the Arsenaults' house.
They now each have a bedroom and a wheelchair friendly bathroom, with everything from the plumbing, roofing, wiring and flooring put in by members of the community.
A wheelchair accessible van was also donated to the brothers so they could travel safely.
Altogether the community was able to raise more than $10,000, but it's not over yet.
A St. Patrick's Day fundraiser is being organized to help with the finishing touches to the house.
"They really need new windows put in and a wide front door that's wheelchair accessible," said Gaudet.
'A warm feeling around here'
Gaudet said to have the brothers stay in the community makes it all worth it.
"You just see the smile in their eyes. They never asked for anything. Never."
"I've got a bed to sleep in at night time," said David.
"I've been all over Canada, and I've never been in a community like this," said Eric. "Just a warm feeling around here."
Corrections
A previous version of this story identified one of the Arsenault brothers as Joseph. In fact, his name is Eric.Feb 24, 2017 5:07 PM AT