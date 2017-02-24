The community of St. Louis, P.E.I., has come together to help two brothers who moved back to their family home about three years ago.

Eric and David Arsenault have both been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a disease that weakens the body's muscles over time.

David is in a wheelchair and Eric likely will be as well in a few years.

Their family home was not only in bad shape, but wasn't wheelchair accessible.

'People help everybody'

"I couldn't have stayed here like it was," said David. "I was trying to figure out what I was going to do."

There was no separation between David Arsenault's old bed and the furnace. Much of the house was also not wheelchair accessible. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Both of us are on disability, so there's not much money there," said Eric.

There were several safety issues in the house, including a lack of room between David's bed and the furnace.

That's when the local community decided to come together to raise money and help repair the house.

Phyllis Gaudet is a member of the fundraising committee and said those in the community didn't hesitate to volunteer their time and services.

"Being from a rural community, people help everybody," she said.

New addition

Gaudet said since last summer, volunteers across St. Louis built a new addition on the Arsenaults' house.

David and Eric now each have their own bedrooms, along with a wheelchair accessible shower and toilet. A proper wheelchair lift will be installed in the following weeks. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

They now each have a bedroom and a wheelchair friendly bathroom, with everything from the plumbing, roofing, wiring and flooring put in by members of the community.

A wheelchair accessible van was also donated to the brothers so they could travel safely.

Altogether the community was able to raise more than $10,000, but it's not over yet.

A member of the community also donated a wheelchair accessible van to the brothers. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

A St. Patrick's Day fundraiser is being organized to help with the finishing touches to the house.

"They really need new windows put in and a wide front door that's wheelchair accessible," said Gaudet.

'A warm feeling around here'

Gaudet said to have the brothers stay in the community makes it all worth it.

"You just see the smile in their eyes. They never asked for anything. Never."

"I've got a bed to sleep in at night time," said David.

"I've been all over Canada, and I've never been in a community like this," said Eric. "Just a warm feeling around here."