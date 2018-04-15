P.E.I. RCMP investigate home invasion in Tenmile House
Three people broke into a home early Sunday morning
RCMP forensics and major crimes units are investigating a home invasion in Tenmile House, P.E.I.
Cst. Gavin Moore with the RCMP major crime unit said they were called early Sunday morning to a home on Donaldston Road.
He said three individuals broke into a home and stole some items.
One of the residents of the home was injured and sent to hospital but has since been released.
Police have taped off the home but said they don't believe there's a risk to anyone else in the area.
"At the moment, we have no reason to believe the general public is at risk and that this was a targeted attack," said Moore.
RCMP are now seeking the public's assistance and are asking for anyone with information related to the investigation to contact RCMP directly or call Crime Stoppers.
Clarifications
- A previous version of this story said the house was located in Mount Stewart. In fact, it is located in Tenmile House.Apr 15, 2018 4:29 PM AT