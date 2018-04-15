P.E.I. RCMP investigate home invasion in Tenmile House

RCMP forensics and major crimes units are investigating a home invasion in Tenmile House, P.E.I.

Cst. Gavin Moore with the RCMP major crime unit said they were called early Sunday morning to a home on Donaldston Road.

He said three individuals broke into a home and stole some items.

Members of the RCMP are seen investigating a broken window. Both the forensic and major crime unit are a part of the investigation. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

One of the residents of the home was injured and sent to hospital but has since been released.

Police have taped off the home but said they don't believe there's a risk to anyone else in the area.

"At the moment, we have no reason to believe the general public is at risk and that this was a targeted attack," said Moore.​

RCMP are now seeking the public's assistance and are asking for anyone with information related to the investigation to contact RCMP directly or call Crime Stoppers.

