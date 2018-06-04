Skip to Main Content
Rainbow cloud makes an appearance over P.E.I.

Rainbow cloud makes an appearance over P.E.I.

Some Islanders may have noticed a unique cloud formation in the skies Monday afternoon with the formation of a rainbow cloud, also known as an iridescent cloud.

If you had your head in the clouds Monday, it may have actually paid off

Nicole Williams · CBC News ·
A rainbow cloud floated over Charlottetown Monday afternoon, proving to be a colourful treat for sky gazers. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"An iridescent cloud is basically just a thin cloud made up of either tiny water droplets or ice crystals," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. 

The droplets scatter light from the sun resulting in a rainbow of colours in the cloud.

According to Scotland, while cloud iridescence is not an extremely rare phenomenon, proximity to the sun and size of the ice crystals or droplets have to be just right.

The result is a vibrant rainbow-like cloud which is always a treat to see, he said.

