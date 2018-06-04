Rainbow cloud makes an appearance over P.E.I.

Some Islanders may have noticed a unique cloud formation in the skies Monday afternoon with the formation of a rainbow cloud, also known as an iridescent cloud.

Hey Charlottetown, LOOK UP! There’s some sort of groovy cloud rainbow happening in our skies right now - anyone know what this is? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cloudrainbow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cloudrainbow</a> <a href="https://t.co/JpjoBT8SlT">pic.twitter.com/JpjoBT8SlT</a> —@JDoriaBrownCBC

"An iridescent cloud is basically just a thin cloud made up of either tiny water droplets or ice crystals," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

The droplets scatter light from the sun resulting in a rainbow of colours in the cloud.

According to Scotland, while cloud iridescence is not an extremely rare phenomenon, proximity to the sun and size of the ice crystals or droplets have to be just right.

The result is a vibrant rainbow-like cloud which is always a treat to see, he said.

