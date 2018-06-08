Island businesses, customers in support of plastic bag ban, but wary of cost

Island businesses and shoppers can expect to say goodbye to single-use plastic bags in July 2019 as new legislation to ban plastic bags on P.E.I. awaits royal assent.

While many agree that it's a move in the right direction, they're also cautious of what is likely to be a big change for most Island businesses and shoppers.

As part of the legislation, plastic check-out bags — those designed primarily to transport purchases — will be banned entirely, and a fee will be put in place for paper check-out bags.

In 2020, individuals breaching the act can face fines between $50 and $500. Businesses could be fined as much as $10,000.

A necessary transition

Coady Campbell with Water Prince Corner Shop said he supports the ban of single-use plastic bags. The restaurant currently uses plastic bags for take-out orders, but Coady says they've already transitioned to using paper straws.

They also plan to move away from Styrofoam take-out containers and shift from plastic coffee cups to paper ones.

Coady Campbell with Water Prince Corner Shop says the restaurant is already making an effort to move away from single-use plastics, but still uses plastic bags for take-out orders. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It's definitely going to be a transition," said Campbell of the ban on plastic bags, adding that it's the right move for government to make.

"I think being in the seafood industry, any time we can move away from plastics is going to be a benefit because it's the sea that's getting punished."

'Cost is going to be the biggest hurdle'

Bill Deblois, owner of Charlottetown bakery Buns and Things, agreed that banning the use of plastic bags was a good thing, but is unsure of what it could mean for his business.

"I do think the cost is going to be the biggest hurdle," said Deblois, whose bakery stocks about 1,000 plastic bags per week for customers.

The transition to giving out and charging for paper bags, he said, might not sit well with customers.

Buns and Things bakery in Charlottetown goes through about 1,000 plastic bags a week for customer purchases. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Any time you're adding an expense to someone's purchase, any time you make a change like that, there's obviously going to be an effect that takes some thought and consideration."

With a limited budget, the new legislation has Mike MacDonald, manager of the Upper Room Food Bank, worried about the cost of supplying paper over plastic.

"We already spend probably a couple thousand dollars a year on plastic bags," said MacDonald. "I can imagine that will increase substantially when we have to start purchasing paper bags."

MacDonald said the food bank does receive a few reusable bags with donations, but is hoping to see more come through the door as legislation comes into place.

'A little extreme'

Some Charlottetown shoppers also support the move to paper bags, but at least one felt that an outright ban of plastic bags was too much.

"A ban might seem a little extreme," said Arnie Craven who was shopping in Charlottetown Friday afternoon and toting plastic bags.

While the Upper Room does receive plastic bag donations, manager Mike MacDonald said the organization spends a few thousand dollars a year purchasing plastic bags. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Depriving people of choice ... we've all had occasions where we need to carry something heavy."

But for Jean Glover, who uses a reusable, cloth bag as much as possible, she's happy to see a ban come to P.E.I.

"I think it's about time," she said. "I have no problem with it at all."

Concerns from the Retail Council of Canada

Jim Cormier, the Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada (RCC), said the organization has its concerns regarding the bill, like what will be considered as a reusable bag.

In an email to CBC, Cormier said the RCC would like to work with the P.E.I. government on legislation around banning single-use plastic bags and will continue to advocate for its members.

CBC also reached out to Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore for comment but did not receive a response.

More P.E.I. news