An Island mother says a move by McDonald's Canada to start serving a product containing nuts is a a step backwards for those with allergies, like her nine-year-old son.

"It's pretty discouraging because you found a spot where you felt comfortable letting your son go and not have to stare at the allergy kit all the time," said Tracy Maclellan, whose son Landon developed a severe nut allergy at the age of three and has to carry an EpiPen on him at all times.

"[At McDonald's] he was the same as his buddies amongst the chaos."

On Jan. 17 McDonald's said it's new Skor McFlurry contains chopped almonds, meaning all of its other products may contain or come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts or other allergens. Previously, the company only served individually packaged peanuts and tree nuts.

"Honestly I thought it was a joke to begin with. I was pretty shocked," said Maclellan. "I found it was a step backwards in the whole allergy movement."

Landon Maclellan, 9, has a severe nut allergy and said he was sad when he found out he would no longer be able to go to McDonald's. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Maclellan said Landon was devastated when he heard the news.

"He had just come home that day with a birthday invitation. That was his buddy from kindergarten and he had to go back the next day and tell him he wasn't able to make it to his birthday for the first time in four years," she said.

'This is a severe, life-threatening event that could take place'

Maclellan said the decision feels like the wrong choice.

"This is a severe, life-threatening event that could take place, because of one ice cream," she said.

Maclellan also said her family will never go back to McDonald's.

"We're moving on to better things."

McDonald's has 'never been a nut-free or allergy free environment'

The Maclellan's are just one of many families and individuals across the country that have expressed anger at the fast-food chain.

McDonald's Canada responded with an online statement that said their restaurants "have never been a nut-free or allergy free environment," and that, "to hold McDonald's alone to this standard is unreasonable and beyond anything required of any other brand in [their] industry."

"Our first priority is still, and will always be, ensuring the health and safety of our guests and their families," the statement continued.

"We appreciate and take very seriously the concerns expressed to us by families and individuals with allergies."