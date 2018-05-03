This P.E.I. organization provides guide dogs and want you to know about it

Not enough people with disabilities are applying for guide dogs according to the P.E.I. director of the Lions Foundation of Canada.

Only five out of 200 guide dogs that graduated last year came to the Island, said Paul Gauthier, and he wants more Islanders to take advantage of the free program.

"I don't think there's ... many people on P.E.I. [who] know about the program because it's usually just word of mouth. It's not advertised except on the internet, or when they're talking to their doctor," he said.

Wait-lists a barrier, but not always the case

​CBC previously spoke to three accredited guide-dog training schools across the country. All of them have wait-lists ranging from one to more than two years. Some of the non-profit schools have even stopped taking new applicants for service dogs.

While there are wait-lists for dogs who service people with autism, Gauthier says that's not always the case for dogs who service other disabilities.

"As far as vision dogs, hearing or diabetic dogs, if that's the request for anywhere in P.E.I. or Canada, it's almost right away that you can get into the program," said Gauthier.

The foundation covers the $25,000 it costs to train the dog and pair them up with a suitable applicant.

Levelling the playing field

Gauthier says he knows a lot of people could benefit from the service.

"Hopefully it evens the playing field for everyone, everywhere, even on P.E.I."

Jennifer Sanderson, a guide-dog recipient through the foundation, said she hopes more people with disabilities feel comfortable applying for a guide dog.

Jennifer Sanderson was matched with her guide dog Lark in 2015. She says having a guide dog has helped her regain her independence as someone whose vision is impaired. (Submitted by Jennifer Sanderson)

Sanderson was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease in 2012, which effects her peripheral vision.

She says before she got a guide dog, she didn't feel secure leaving her home without someone assisting her.

"Even a simple visit to the mall was a challenge. You have people coming at you from all directions."

'I just didn't want to admit I was blind'

But it wasn't until three years after her official diagnosis that Sanderson applied for a guide dog.

"I went through a denial period and a period where I just didn't want to admit I was blind," she said.

Once she applied and was paired with a dog, Sanderson said her life has completely changed.

"The amount of independence that I was able to gain from having her, and being able to leave the house independently and not relying on family and friends and someone to always be with me is just phenomenal."

