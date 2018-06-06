Skip to Main Content
Spring stalling, snow falling: Islanders try to make sense of the wacky weather

Notifications

New

Spring stalling, snow falling: Islanders try to make sense of the wacky weather

In what is likely Mother Nature's most egregious offence this year, Islanders woke up Wednesday morning to discover it was snowing in June.

It's not exactly the spring-like weather people are hoping to see this time of year

Nicole Williams · CBC News ·
The Adirondack chairs are out, but the snow was falling. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

In what is likely Mother Nature's most egregious offence this year, Islanders woke up Wednesday morning to discover it was snowing in June.

Trying to make sense of it all, some took to social media to share their thoughts.

Some blamed themselves for the return of the fluffy, white stuff.

Even CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, with all his love for his new Island home, was not pleased.

Others were left with few words. 

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us