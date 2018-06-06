Spring stalling, snow falling: Islanders try to make sense of the wacky weather

In what is likely Mother Nature's most egregious offence this year, Islanders woke up Wednesday morning to discover it was snowing in June.

Trying to make sense of it all, some took to social media to share their thoughts.

Yes it is June 6. Is my snow plow contract still on? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JuneSnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JuneSnow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/zNEk0l8jKU">pic.twitter.com/zNEk0l8jKU</a> —@PEIPaulAlan

Some blamed themselves for the return of the fluffy, white stuff.

It's my fault. I took down my Christmas lights 3 days ago —@PJPsych

Even CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, with all his love for his new Island home, was not pleased.

Only 201 days until Christmas. ❄️❄️❄️ <a href="https://t.co/xF2Y8JhpOp">pic.twitter.com/xF2Y8JhpOp</a> —@JayScotland

Others were left with few words.

