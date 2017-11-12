A Prince Edward Island family recently received a message from beyond the grave, written by the original owner of their century-old farmhouse.

The discovery came as Dominique Vermunt and her family were renovating their home in Elmwood, P.E.I., where they have lived for the past 13 years.

They found a message as they were examining a staircase in the farmhouse, to decide what work it needed.

"I lifted off the bottom step and [there was] a piece of wood," Vermunt said. "I picked up and flipped it over and there was a note on it."

The message reads "John McKinnon built this house in the year of 1904 and by the time this is again seen, I hope by the grase of god to be in heaven as I was converted to god by the faithful teaching of a salvation army officer 16 years ago. Now aged 51 the wrighter wishes this when found to be published in some paper and may god bless the finder. John McKinnon." (Monique Vermunt)

The note was penciled by a man who said he was John McKinnon. In it, he said he was 51 and built the house in 1904.

"By the time this is again seen I hope by the grase (sic) of god to be in heaven," McKinnon goes on to write.

He also expresses the hope that the finder of his message has it printed in the local newspaper.

The author writes he built the house, in which the Vermunt family currently lives, in 1904. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It's just neat finding a piece of history, finding out who made the house and how old exactly it is," Vermunt said.

Now that they've discovered the message, the family wants to know more about McKinnon, she said.

It isn't the first time the family has uncovered a clue to their home's history.

A few years ago, they found a newspaper from 1912 during renovations to the attic.

The Vermunt family also found a newspaper from 1912 in the attic of their home during other renovations. (Monique Vermunt)

While more renovations planned for the house that McKinnon built early in the last century, the family plans to frame the piece of wood on which his note is written, to remind them of their home's past.